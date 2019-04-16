Hoops Hot Board: Assistant names to watch
Kansas State has room on its basketball coaching staff after Chester Frazier's departure to Virginia Tech, and what follows is a list of potential names to join Bruce Weber's bench in Manhattan.The...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news