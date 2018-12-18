Hoops Notebook: Weber shares details on Wade injury, timeline
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber was able to provide a little more clarity on the injury to Dean Wade when speaking to the media on Tuesday."It's a tendon in his foot. He has a slight tear," Web...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news