Hoops Notebook: Updates on Wade, Diarra, Oklahoma State
Xavier Sneed and Bruce Weber spoke with the media on Thursday in advance of Saturday's match-up with Oklahoma State in Manhattan. Check out a recap of what they had to say in today's hoops notebook.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news