-On sitting players with two fouls, Bruce Weber says it's something he just typically believes in but will alter in certain instances (referring what he did late in the first half against Texas). Likes the idea of a fresh start from a foul trouble perspective in the second half, but he does see instances of putting somebody back in with two fouls if he sees a game getting away from you.

-Weber sees no issue with Dean Wade having to manage effort or intensity going into games with his injury, it's more about practice and needing confidence. He admits Wade, "isn't the most confident guy," and he needs some time to get going. He does see some improvement in Wade physically this week and has a goal of having Wade and Kam Stokes back for practices in full next week.

He clarified that Wade is a, "great kid, a great person" and has confidence, but he's not a uniquely/overly confident player compared to some on the team (Barry Brown was referenced).

-Weber notes that Baylor is "right in the race" after last night's game and still thinks it will be as big of a challenge as he told his team it would be prior to the Kansas game.

-Weber says he, "doesn't want to get everybody's hopes up" on Cartier Diarra. He says he can do everything but use his hand completely. Thinks the goal would be to check him again in a week's time and see where he's at. The question was centered around how early he could be back. Weber says, "maybe the soonest is the Big 12 Tournament, we'll have to see."

-Weber did admit the injury situation K-State is facing is "not normal," for this point of the season when asked that question specifically. He went on to praise his team's toughness for going 11-2 since an 0-2 start in the league while also battling these injuries. He maintains hope they can get close to full strength by the end of the season.

-Weber praised Baylor's ability to evolve through injury and different roster situations and heavily praised Baylor head coach Scott Drew.