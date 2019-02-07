Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 15:24:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Hoops Notebook: Wildcats look to avoid letdown

Ranapucb50z6sx9ldt1x
Dean Wade and Xavier Sneed discuss the upcoming matchup with Baylor on Saturday.
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

-Dean Wade says he and his teammates have seen dunks like the windmill he threw down against Kansas a lot from Cartier Diarra and anticipated something crazier when he broke away against Kansas.-Wa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}