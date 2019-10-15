Fans can catch a first glimpse of the 2019-20 Kansas State men’s basketball team on Saturday morning, as the Wildcats will hold an open practice and scrimmage at Bramlage Coliseum prior to the TCU football game.

Doors to the arena will open at 10 a.m., for the practice session with the scrimmage set to start at 11 a.m.

Fans will be able to pick up roster cards (limited supply), schedule posters and cards on the Bramlage concourse.

Armed with nine returning lettermen, including starters Xavier Sneed, Makol Mawien and Cartier Diarra, the Wildcats are just 10 days from the start of their season with the first of two exhibitions set for 8 p.m., on Friday, October 25 against Emporia State. The second exhibition will be at 7 p.m., CT on Wednesday, October 30 against Washburn, while the regular season opener is set for Tuesday, November 5 against North Dakota State at 7 p.m.

K-State is offering several season and mini-plan ticket options, including the Flex Season Ticket, Big Game and Pick 5 mini-plans as well as Wildcat 4 Packs and Bramlage Bundles, to provide affordability and flexibility. Season tickets are also still available starting at $345, or just $100 for young alumni who have football season tickets.

The football team (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) returns home Saturday for Harley Day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium with a match-up against TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for the game against the Horned Frogs are on sale for as low as $15 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Fans can purchase tickets for all home events in a variety of ways, including toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287), online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets and in-person at the Athletics Ticket Office located in Bramlage Coliseum.