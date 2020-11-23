Hoops Rapid Recap: Bruce Weber before season opener
The Kansas State basketball program is finally to the first week of the season. K-State will take on Drake in the first matchup of the Little Apple Classic this Wednesday. Head coach Bruce Weber di...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news