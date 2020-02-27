Hoops Recruiting Notebook: Williams still top priority
Kansas State basketball is still on the lookout to add another guard/wing type to its 2020 class.Nebraska product and four-star rated wing Donovan Williams is the clear first priority for K-State a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news