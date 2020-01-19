News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-19 04:12:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoops Report Card: Kansas State breaks out vs. West Virginia

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
Producer
@GrantFlanders
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Manhattan - It's time for another Hoops Report Card, this one looking back at Kansas State's win over No. 12 West Virginia in Manhattan.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}