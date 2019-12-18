Hutch CC DB Gardner commits to K-State
One of the last pieces of the 2020 puzzle is Hutchinson Community College cornerback Justin Gardner.
The lengthy junior college defensive back has just committed to Chris Klieman, Van Malone and Kansas State.
Gardner was fresh off a visit to Utah State when he made the trip to Manhattan over the weekend. K-State also fended off a late attempt from Mississippi State to land his services.
The junior college standout was actually one of three cornerbacks for Rion Rhoades and the Blue Dragons to be offered by the Wildcats. Hutchinson C.C. was loaded in the secondary, and KSO shared that after their stop to the junior college powerhouse during spring football. Ronald Williams and Art Green are highly thought of as well.
He'll join a collection of junior college prospects headed to Kansas State including Butler Community College defensive tackle Derick Newton, Northwest Mississippi Community College defensive tackle Robert Hentz, Hutchinson Community College defensive end Kirmari Gainous and Butler Community College offensive guard Dawson Delforge.
He also joins a secondary that also added Tee Denson earlier this week.
Buy a new annual subscription to K-StateOnline and get 25% off AND a FREE $75 Nike Gift card. So, pay $75 instead of $100 for a year of KSO AND get that $75 back in free Nike apparel. A gift for somebody else... or maybe even you.https://t.co/jfeCzAHP9R pic.twitter.com/cPmk22gZYp— K-StateOnline (@RivalsKSO) December 10, 2019