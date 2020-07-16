In-state athlete Kanak talks Wildcats offer
The Sharp Performance combine in Salina, Kansas was a successful event once again. They were able to attract top talent that was already established, and they helped establish some top prospects th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news