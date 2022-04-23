In-state lineman wants to impress enough to warrant offer from Wildcats
The 2023 class in the state of Kansas is loaded. 17 players have collected FBS offers and 14 of those have been extended a scholarship by a Power Five school. Who are some other Sunflower State standouts that could be worthy of a Kansas State offer?
Shawnee Mission North offensive lineman Spencer Davis is a name that comes to mind. He was in Manhattan last weekend for a visit and received some heavy attention from the coaches.
"The visit was great," he said. "I really like the staff and coaches. The players are huge in person, but they're also nice and welcoming."
Conor Riley could be his future position coach and left a large mark on him during his stay on campus.
"Meeting Coach Riley was really great," Davis commented. "He answered all of my questions and we had a great vibe when I walked into the offensive line meeting all the way to when I was getting dressed up in the jersey."
And the position meeting with the K-State assistant was an informative one. He listened closely to the interaction between Coach Riley and his players.
"They were talking about different blocks and angles and the small mistakes," Davis explained. "When he was talking to his players, I felt like I was one of the players in that seat."
While some offensive line targets in the 2023 cycle can play guard or tackle, Davis is more of a true interior offensive lineman. And being able to watch the Wildcats practice, especially players at his spot, stuck out to the Kansas City native.
"My favorite part of the visit was seeing the practice because I liked being around the coaches," Davis shared. "And I was really trying to compare myself to the other plays. Also, their practice looks really fun."
"K-State's offensive line is really good at pass blocking," he added.
Graduate assistant Hayden Wall has spearheaded the recruitment thus far and been the Kansas State staffer in the most contact with the junior from Kansas. And they were able to interact when Davis was in Manhattan, too.
"The visit was my first time meeting him," Davis pointed out. "And he has an awesome personality. So the whole time I was there, I feel our relationship was great. I felt like I was one of his own players, too."
North Dakota State, New Mexico State, Lindenwood and Southeast Missouri State are also showing interest in the Kansas City product. New Mexico State was his first FBS offer on April 20, which should come as no surprise with Jerry Kill being their head coach.
"Since I’m a junior, I will keep working harder and keep grinding and have a great senior season," Davis discussed. "I'm also going to more camps and showing out my speed, strength and footwork."
A camp to K-State is on the docket for June 1, where he will hope to impress Conor Riley enough to warrant a scholarship offer. And it is one that he will value after being on campus and experiencing it for himself.
"The building is great," he noted. "But the welcoming staff and coaches are better. Also, the weight room and food is amazing."