In-state lineman wants to impress enough to warrant offer from Wildcats

The 2023 class in the state of Kansas is loaded. 17 players have collected FBS offers and 14 of those have been extended a scholarship by a Power Five school. Who are some other Sunflower State standouts that could be worthy of a Kansas State offer?

Shawnee Mission North offensive lineman Spencer Davis is a name that comes to mind. He was in Manhattan last weekend for a visit and received some heavy attention from the coaches.

"The visit was great," he said. "I really like the staff and coaches. The players are huge in person, but they're also nice and welcoming."

Conor Riley could be his future position coach and left a large mark on him during his stay on campus.

"Meeting Coach Riley was really great," Davis commented. "He answered all of my questions and we had a great vibe when I walked into the offensive line meeting all the way to when I was getting dressed up in the jersey."

And the position meeting with the K-State assistant was an informative one. He listened closely to the interaction between Coach Riley and his players.

"They were talking about different blocks and angles and the small mistakes," Davis explained. "When he was talking to his players, I felt like I was one of the players in that seat."

While some offensive line targets in the 2023 cycle can play guard or tackle, Davis is more of a true interior offensive lineman. And being able to watch the Wildcats practice, especially players at his spot, stuck out to the Kansas City native.