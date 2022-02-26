In-state offer Jordan Allen has connection to K-State
12 players from state of Kansas in the Class of 2023 have received an offer from Kansas State. Many transpired months and months ago, but the latest one extended was to Olathe South edge defender J...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news