Plenty of Kansas high school football juniors were invited to Manhattan on March 3 for the Wildcats’ Junior Day event, and one of those in attendance was St. Thomas Aquinas running back Cameron Jackson of Overland Park.

The Kansas City metro prospect was also flanked by teammates Joe O’Leary, Tate Raboin, Joe Michalski and Javier Derritt. Their highly-touted teammate, Jayden Russell, was instead visiting Missouri, but made his trip to Kansas State this past weekend.

Meanwhile, Jackson enjoyed his time in the Flint Hills and continues to become more interested in Bill Snyder’s program.

“Yeah, it was real nice,” he said. “It definitely strengthened my opinion about them.”

The purpose of Junior Day is to give prospects an introduction to what life as a student-athlete is like at K-State - from the academic side of things to the football part, particularly how much dedication it takes to fully thrust yourself into the demands of the culture that has been established.

But another part of that culture created by Snyder is the continuity, the familiarity and the consistency in both people and process. On recruiting trips, Kansas State magnifies all of this for prospects.

“The facilities were outstanding,” Jackson said. “Also, how they really take care of you and express that everyone’s a part of one big family. From the classroom, to the meeting rooms, to the field, everyone cares about you.”