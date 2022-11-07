https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2018/tykei-greene-206556A minute-and-a-half stretch early in the first half of Kansas State’s season-opener against Texas Rio Grande Valley was a glimpse into what the Wildcats were hoping for in head coach Jerome Tang’s first season.

Prized Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson put his imprint on the game with a short spurt of dominance. It started with a drive-and-kick to senior guard Tykei Greene, who pump-faked and drove for a thunderous slam. On the next Wildcat possession, Johnson splashed in a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 15-3 and force a UTRGV timeout.

Despite a quick moment to chat, UTRGV coach Matt Figger’s squad had no answers for what Johnson brought. On KSU’s next possession, Johnson hit another 3-pointer and on the ensuing one, the former SEC Preseason Player of the Year showcased his skills as a distributor to set up senior guard Desi Sills for an alley-oop jam.

Johnson announced his return to regular season college basketball for the first time since his traumatic heart incident two seasons ago with a 10-2 run gave the Wildcats a 20-5 lead and complete control of a game that KSU would go on to win 93-59.

Kansas State led the Vaqueros 31 seconds into the game and never trailed for a second, as Tang’s first official game in Manhattan went about as well as any Wildcat fan could hope. Johnson

Ball movement for the Wildcats was excellent throughout Monday night’s contest. KSU assisted on eight of its first 11 made field goals – and 25 of 30 total – the prettiest of which came when senior guard Markquis Nowell dished a behind-the-back pass to junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin for a dunk. The slam from the Harlem, New York, native gave Kansas State a 27-7 lead and forced another UTRGV timeout as a packed student section responded loudly.

The Wildcats shot the ball well all night, shooting 45.5 percent from the floor. K-State was especially proficient shooting the ball from deep, where they made 44.4 percent of their attempts. In the first half, Kansas State shot 9-of-16 from behind the arc, a blistering 56.2 percent.

After turning the ball over 19 times in their exhibition win over Washburn, the Wildcats did a better job of taking care of it against UTRGV, turning it over 14 times while forcing the Vaqueros into 26 turnovers of their own.

Nowell was key to the strong assist-to-turnover ratio for the Wildcats, with seven assists and one turnover, while adding three steals. Johnson fed Nowell with a bounce pass at the 5:00 mark in the first half that the 5-foot-8 guard rose and fired from 3-point range. Before the ball had gone through the net, Nowell flipped his hips and turned toward the KSU student section, a grin coming across his face as the ball splashed through the net.

Kansas State led 52-26 at halftime and went into the break on the high of a Tykei Greene 3-pointer that went through as time expired.

Tomlin and Nowell co-led the Wildcats in scoring with 14 points apiece. Kansas State wound up with six players scoring in double-figures, and shot 72.4 percent (21 of 29) from the free throw line. The Wildcats bench contributed 41 points.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats head on the road for the first time and take on the California Golden Bears in Berkeley Friday night at 6 p.m. That game can be seen on the Pac-12 Network. The two programs haven’t met since Dec. 9, 2007, when the Wildcats defeated the Golden Bears, 82-75 in Manhattan.



