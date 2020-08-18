KStateOnline - Intro: 2021 Kansas City tight end John Mike Gyllenborg

Kansas State still needs a tight end and KSO spotted a potential late bloomer in the Kansas City metro in the last few weeks. That would be senior John Mike Gyllenborg of Rockhurst High School.

He was a standout at one of the college football scouting combines held by Joseph Potts at KC Turf Zone in Lenexa.

It was then that he measured in at 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds, ran a 4.75 40-yard dash, clocked a 4.28 second pro-agility shuttle, had a standing vertical leap of 36 inches and nearly recorded a 10-foot broad jump.

For those wondering, those are strong measurements for a tight end recruit. They even surprised him a bit.

“I wouldn’t say I anticipated some of those numbers,” Gyllenborg admitted. “The adrenaline definitely boosted them a little bit. I have been training very hard, though. I expected to be close to those numbers.”

They are especially impressive for someone that hasn’t played football since the fourth grade.

That’s right. He’s also new to the sport, but the word has been that he has been the best player for Rockhurst at practices, already.

“Yeah, I haven’t played football in a long time,” Gyllenborg confirmed. “My mom wouldn’t ever let me play. This year, she did. Coach (Kelly) Donahue has been a great influence.”