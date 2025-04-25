Jacob Parrish selected in third round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish was selected No. 84 overall in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Parrish is the first K-State player chosen in this year's draft. Parrish's selection marks the third consecutive season that K-State has had a player selected in the second round of the NFL Draft. Last season, tight end Ben Sinnott was picked No. 53 overall by the Washington Commanders. Although K-State did not have a cornerback picked last season, the Wildcats have become a breeding ground for NFL-caliber defensive backs. In 2023, cornerbacks JuJu Brents (No. 44 overall) and Josh Hayes (No. 181) were NFL Draft picks. An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention the last two seasons, Parrish played in 28 games in his career, recording 102 total tackles, including five for a loss, and five interceptions.

As a Recruit

Coming out of Olathe (Kans.) North High School, Jacob Parrish was considered a raw prospect with high upside. Ranked as a two-star cornerback, Parrish held offers from nine schools, most of which were Group of 5 programs. K-State was his only Power 5 offer.

What the scouts are saying

"Overall, Parrish has the traits to develop into a quality slot corner and become an NFL starter in a year or two. It helps that he's only 21 years old, which could give him a higher ceiling than older prospects." -Bleacher Report's Matt Holder

"Jacob Parrish is going to be a value for someone. Not because he is being overlooked but because he is clustered with so many other talented cornerbacks. I love his ability to stay with receivers in man coverage. I appreciate his ability to cover ground in zone, and his run defense isn’t to be forgotten about. Parrish may not be great in any specific area, but he shows he is still growing as a defender, and for someone to get him and finish that off, they could have a future CB1 at a value. I really like his potential and value as a prospect." -USA Today Sports's Andrew Harbaugh

How he fits

Tampa Bay selected Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison in the second round, but Parrish will likely play a different role for the Buccaneers. Last season, the Buccaneers played safety Tykee Smith at slot cornerback. While Smith was solid as a rookie, many believe he should move back to safety, a more natural role. If that's the case, Parrish has a good chance of competing for a starting job in Tampa Bay's secondary. Even if Smith remains the starter, Parrish lands in an ideal spot for his development. Head coach Todd Bowles is a defensive-minded head coach, and he's helped develop a lot of cornerbacks alongside cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross.