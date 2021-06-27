Jaiden Bender talks K-State camp and unofficial visit
At this point, almost everyone already knows about the Eudora trio of Silas Etter, Jaden Hamm and Jaiden Bender.
All three have taken multiple visits to Manhattan this month. Etter was at the camp on June 12, and Hamm and Bender competed in front of the staff on June 20.
Bender is a 6-foot-4 wideout with plenty of length and pretty good movement skills.
"I think I did pretty well in the side shuffle drill, the 40 and one-on-ones," he told KSO afterwards.
All three already held an offer, so it was not vital for them to camp.
However, there's more to gain from those events than just a scholarship offer and there's other benefits from it. For the three high school teammates, it was also an opportunity to learn from and become more familiar with the Kansas State coaches.
Last Sunday was Bender's first time learning from assistant Courtney Messingham.
"[Messingham] is a very cool guy and good person to talk to," Bender pointed out. "And he has great stuff to say about the wide receivers."
There are a few things about the camp that stood out to him.
"The highlight of the camp was some of the players helping with each drill," Bender acknowledged. "I was able to make a relationship with them as a person and player."
After the camp concluded, Bender took his second unofficial visit in the last three weeks, where he saw most of the facilities. What was different about this one? His mother was with him to see everything.
"She liked [the visit] a lot and would not stop taking about how good of a facility it was," he revealed. "My favorite part of the visit was going around the weight room and how good of a weight program they have."
One glance at his social media pages shows someone that has tremendous interest in the Wildcats. K-State has shot out to an early and fast lead for his services.
"K-State is a very good school," Bender noted. "They have a good facility. And all the coaches truly care about their players."
Bender also visited Kansas on Wednesday.