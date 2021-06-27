Jaiden Bender talks K-State camp and unofficial visit

At this point, almost everyone already knows about the Eudora trio of Silas Etter, Jaden Hamm and Jaiden Bender.

All three have taken multiple visits to Manhattan this month. Etter was at the camp on June 12, and Hamm and Bender competed in front of the staff on June 20.

Bender is a 6-foot-4 wideout with plenty of length and pretty good movement skills.

"I think I did pretty well in the side shuffle drill, the 40 and one-on-ones," he told KSO afterwards.

All three already held an offer, so it was not vital for them to camp.

However, there's more to gain from those events than just a scholarship offer and there's other benefits from it. For the three high school teammates, it was also an opportunity to learn from and become more familiar with the Kansas State coaches.

Last Sunday was Bender's first time learning from assistant Courtney Messingham.

"[Messingham] is a very cool guy and good person to talk to," Bender pointed out. "And he has great stuff to say about the wide receivers."

There are a few things about the camp that stood out to him.

"The highlight of the camp was some of the players helping with each drill," Bender acknowledged. "I was able to make a relationship with them as a person and player."