At Butler C.C, Derick Newton played for defensive line coach Steve Braet, the father of K-State's Director of Recruiting, Taylor Braet . That tie allowed for Newton to have a landing spot once he decided he wanted to leave the Big 12 program spearheaded by Bill Snyder.

The former Class of 2018 defensive tackle spent part of one season in Manhattan before transferring to Butler Community College.

To say that this rare would be an understatement.

Despite having voluntarily left Kansas State a year ago, defensive tackle Derick Newton is returning to the program as part of the Class of 2020 after committing, once again, to the Wildcats.

Newton has played well at the junior college level and was regarded last year as one of the top freshmen for the Wildcats. He just didn't mesh very well with the coaches.

The new staff wanted to take its turn, as Chris Klieman and company re-offered him in September. By the looks of it on Twitter, it was a decision that was wildly popular within Kansas State's locker room. Most of them remember the potential of Newton.

Some will say that this series of events is identical to that of how Darreyl Patterson's career transpired. That would be inaccurate. Patterson never left Manhattan on his own accord. It was something that was forced upon him. He did, however, take the same route of K-State, to the junior college level, and back to K-State.

Despite defensive coordinator Tom Hayes leaving and defensive back coach Brian Norwood arriving, Patterson still arrived to several familiar faces when he made his way back to Kansas State.

That won't be the case for Newton.

Every position is filled by someone differently besides the posts that Braet and Collin Klein hold.

Instead of playing for Jon Fabris and Mo Latimore, the 3-tech defensive tackle will play for Buddy Wyatt and Mike Tuiasosopo this time around.