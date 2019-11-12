Kansas State continues to pluck junior college recruits, with the latest being offensive lineman Dawson Delforge. The Butler Community College offensive lineman committed to the Wildcats ; he was offered in October and reciprocated the interest, immediately.

Of course, that didn't come as a surprise. Delforge went to Wamego High School, which is just a 10-minute drive from Manhattan.

At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, he will likely play on the interior of the Wildcats' offensive line. The 2020 class needed to add offensive linemen that could play instantly, and Delforge fit the bill. K-State will look to replace its entire line, as every starter this year is a senior.

Delforge does have a redshirt available, if necessary. He will arrive on campus with three years of eligibility remaining to play two seasons.