In the middle of a coaching search and transition, Kansas State has landed commit Khalil McClain of Hutchinson Community College.

The junior college wideout took an official visit to Manhattan while Bill Snyder was still the head coach a few weeks ago. That weekend turned out to be Bill Snyder's last home game as coach of the Wildcats.

McClain is a big wideout, listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. He's been primarily recruited by receivers coach Andre Coleman. Not only has McClain taken an official visit to Manhattan, Coleman was in Hutchinson last week to visit him and his head coach Rion Rhoades as well.

KSO had reported a couple of months ago that there was interest in adding a junior college prospect at wide receiver. They've now done that and hope to land his teammates as well. The Wildcats are expected to keep pursuing Hutchinson C.C. running back Dezmon Jackson and receiver Jaylen Erwin.

Stay tuned for more coverage on his commitment.