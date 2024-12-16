Jerome Tang discusses K-State's rotation after Achor Achor's departure

Achor Achor (Photo by K-State Athletics)

Kansas State got weaker last week when forward Achor Achor left the program. Achor, who was expected to contribute as a high-impact starter when he transferred in the spring, appeared in seven games for the Wildcats, averaging 13.3 minutes per contest. The Samford transfer averaged 7.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Achor’s departure marks the second time in two seasons that a player left the program early in the season. Last year, forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the program in December following his arrest.

Advertisement

“Achor and I have decided that there are more important things than basketball for him at this time,” Tang said in a statement released by the school. “I hope some time away will allow him to reprioritize things in his life and allow him to finish his degree. We wish him well. My focus is always to help young men become the best version of themselves and to help K-State become an elite program. We are developing men who will be great husbands and fathers.”

With Achor no longer involved with the program, the Wildcats may have to get creative with their rotations. K-State has primarily played nine players per game this season, depending on Macaleab Rich and David Castillo’s minutes. Without Achor, the Wildcats will need to replace about 13 minutes per game, translating to a significant role off the bench.

How they adjust remains to be seen, but Tang mentioned on Monday that Achor’s departure opens up opportunities for players like Taj Manning and Mobi Ikeguwuruka.

“It opens up an opportunity for a lot of guys – Taj, Mobi,” Tang said. “We got a healthy Mobi now who’s been able to practice multiple days in a row.”

While losing Achor leaves a scholarship unused for the rest of the season, Tang’s off-season approach appeared to account for potential contingency plans should something happen. Instead of leaving scholarship spots open like other programs have, the Wildcats used all 13 scholarships in the off-season, giving them additional depth. “One of our goals in recruiting this summer was to have an abundance,” said Tang. So that if you lost a player or two, you still had enough to accomplish what you wanted to accomplish. … It doesn’t catch me by surprise. I know that we still have what we need to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”