Published Dec 3, 2024
Jerome Tang Press Conference | December 3, 2024
circle avatar
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@TheKevinFielder
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Kansas State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang met with the media today ahead of the Wildcats' trip to New York to play St. John's at Carnesecca Arena.