Jerome Tang spurns Arkansas, will remain with K-State
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang is here to stay.
Despite links to him and the open head coaching job at Arkansas, Tang announced via his social media account that he would remain at K-State.
Tang's name was linked with the Arkansas job the minute it opened, but it appeared that Ole Miss's Chris Beard was the favorite. However, Beard turned the job down, making Tang the perceived favorite.
For most of Friday, there was a sense of uncertainty around Tang's future at K-State, with multiple people linking him to the job.
In the end, though, a revised contract from Athletic Director Gene Taylor was enough to get Tang to remain at K-State.
Tang has been K-State's coach for two seasons, leading them to a 45-24 record. In his first season, he coached the Wildcats to a 26-10 record, which included a run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
This season, K-State finished 19-15 and missed the NCAA Tournament. They were invited to the NIT, where they lost to Iowa in the first round.
This is a developing story. As more information comes available, this post will be updated.
