Former Kansas State running back Joe Hall has been hired as the Director of Football Student-Athlete Development, head coach Chris Klieman announced Wednesday.

In his role, Hall will create, develop and implement a student-athlete development program that fosters an environment of well-being and achievement. He will serve as the football program’s liaison to various K-State Athletics support areas, including sport psychologist, athletic trainers, strength and conditioning coaches and student-athlete services, in addition to support services on campus. Hall will also serve as the program’s liaison between the program and both university and community organizations, including community-outreach organizations.

“One of our top priorities in our first year was to hire a specialized individual who can assist our guys with getting acclimated to being a football student-athlete as well as helping them develop into young men who have a positive impact on our community,” Klieman said. “In Joe, not only did we find a dynamic individual who has experience in this area, but he also has lived it as a football student-athlete here at K-State. We are thrilled for him to join our staff and know he will have a tremendous impact on our players.”

Most recently, Hall has worked as a behavior interventionist and counselor at various schools throughout northeast Kansas, including Junction City High School and Topeka West High School. While working in those schools, he helped counsel students from all walks of life, including military backgrounds, low socioeconomic backgrounds and students with behavioral issues.

Hall’s work in schools came after serving three seasons as an assistant coach at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas. While at NMU, Hall began to transition to off-the-field work by guiding a working group of student-athletes with children, serving as a diversity council member and as a community liaison.

A native of Compton, California, Hall lettered two years for the Wildcats after transferring from Palomar Community College. He totaled 864 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 160 carries during his two seasons, including a 613-yard, six-touchdown performance as a junior in 1999. That season featured a stretch of three-straight games with 100 rushing yards, including a career-best 195 yards against Utah State. Hall went on to play parts of four seasons in the NFL.

Hall obtained his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State in 2012, a master’s of science in management from MidAmerica Nazarene in 2015 and a master’s in school counseling from Kansas State in 2017. He is currently working toward his doctorate degree in organizational leadership.

Hall and his wife, Hollie, have four children, Joe III (15), Jorryn (10), Joss (8) and Jagger (7).



