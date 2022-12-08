As K-State heads toward the finish of the 2023 recruiting cycle and coaches have hit the road this entire week to see commitments, prospects, and portal targets, they found the time to extend an offer to Arkansas defensive back JT Tomescko.

The Bentonville native just concluded his senior season, and now has five Division I offers with K-State being his first at the power five level. Other offers come from Air Force, Navy, Colorado State and FCS Murray State.

Tomescko was in Manhattan to watch the Sunflower Showdown in person and said that during the visit he was "amazed" by the facilities and coaching staff. Shortly after the visit, where he was able to talk to defensive coordinator and safeties coach Joe Klanderman, as well as scouting analyst Chuck Lillie, he got a phone call offering him to play at K-State.

At six-foot-two, Tomescko has good height and currently, there is talk about him playing at safety or corner. He has no preference though, "wherever I can benefit the team and play the game I love," is Tomescko's preference.

The defensive back wrapped up his senior season with six interceptions and over 40 tackles, as well as seven pass breakups. Most importantly, zero touchdowns were allowed by him in coverage.

There is no firm decision date for Tomescko at the moment, but Manhattan and K-State certainly left an impact on him, as he also mentioned how much the fan support at K-State stuck with him.



