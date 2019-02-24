JC DE Gaye enjoys K-State coaches on visit
One of the attendees at the Kansas State Junior Day on Saturday was a junior college prospect. Defensive end Ali Gaye of Garden City Community College was on campus. He was originally slated to mak...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news