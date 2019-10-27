Kansas State hosted plenty of visitors when the Wildcats stunned many in the college football world by upsetting Oklahoma in Manhattan Saturday afternoon. It was the program’s first win over the Sooners at home since 1996.

One of the recruits in attendance was a junior college prospect in defensive tackle Latrell Bankston of Hutchinson Community College. The Blue Dragon defender plays on the interior of Rion Rhoades’ defense and has a number of offers.

One of those is from the Wildcats. Because he had already visited earlier in the calendar year, Bankston made his stop in Manhattan an unofficial visit, rather than an official.

However, that did not take away the luster of the big day.

“That was probably the craziest football experience I’ve been a part of since I came back from a 35-7 deficit in a high school playoff game,” Bankston said following his time on campus. “The fans and the team were just loud and crazy, and it was amazing.”