JuCo guard Anthony Thomas commits to Kansas State

Kansas State added its 13th and final scholarship player in the form of 6-foot-7 junior college guard Anthony Thomas. it comes on the heels of the Wildcats adding coveted Florida transfer forward Keyontae Johnson.

Thomas played his freshman season of college basketball at UT-Martin. He scored nine points per game for the Skyhawks. His head coach Anthony Stewart passed away that year. Every player on the roster either graduated or transferred away after the tragedy.

His next stop was Tallahassee Community College where he scored 11 points per game on 42.3 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three-point range. Thomas also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining and will compete for playing time with fellow guards Markquis Nowell, Cam Carter, Desi Sills, Tykei Greene and Dorian Finister.