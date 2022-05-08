Junior college CB Jordan Wright picks K-State

After taking two official visits and canceling another, Fullerton College cornerback Jordan Wright has committed to Kansas State. He picked the Wildcats over both Florida State and West Virginia.

His official visit to Morgantown was canceled and he was on an official visit to Tallahassee over the weekend. Considering the competition, it is one of the more significant recruiting wins of Chris Klieman's tenure.

To be fair, the bulk of those have occurred in the last handful of months, which is a great sign moving forward. Wright's pledge comes on the heels of defeating Utah for the services of Ole Miss wideout transfer Jadon Jackson.

It is a major position of need for K-State after the position switch from Josh Hayes, as they continue to look for more depth in the secondary. Van Malone and company addressed it in a big way on Sunday, and they probably aren't finished.

The Wildcats will aim to continue that recruiting momentum this week when more of their targets announce their college choices as well. Stay tuned to KSO for more news on those developments.