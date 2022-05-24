Junior college linebacker Gavin Forsha commits to Kansas State

Junior College linebacker Gavin Forsha has committed to Kansas State after official visits to Manhattan and USC. The trip to K-State was arranged a few weeks ago and resulted in an offer from the Wildcats.

After some deliberation after he was extended a scholarship by the Trojans, he also chose to see Los Angeles.

Forsha was flooded with an abundance of attention after returning from his visit to Kansas State. That avalanche of programs included LSU, Texas and USC. Only Lincoln Riley and company turned his head enough to warrant consideration.

He was identified by the K-State coaches based upon his performance during spring ball at Tyler Junior College.

The Nashville native is the third transfer linebacker the Wildcats have added this cycle. The prior two were Will Honas and Branden Jennings. Though, Jennings has already departed the program and re-entered the transfer portal.

The loss of Jennings made the addition of Forsha a necessary one, not to mention a few other linebackers exiting Manhattan as well, such as Gaven Haselhorst and Kienen Gaskin.

He is also the third player from Tyler Junior College to commit to Kansas State, where he joins former teammates in safety Kobe Savage, and most recently, cornerback Justice Clemons.

Forsha recorded 46 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks for the Apaches as a true freshman in 2021. He will have four years of eligibility remaining to play three seasons after having only been at the junior college level for a single year.

Stay tuned to KSO for what Forsha's commitment means for K-State, as well as a breakdown of his film.