Junior college running back Anthony Frias commits to Kansas State

After landing a junior college prospect in December, Kansas State has returned to that market of talent and added Modesto Junior College running back Anthony Frias. He's actually the second one of the weekend, after cornerback Jordan Wright picked the Wildcats.

It was a recruitment that came together very quickly for K-State and Frias. He was offered by the Wildcats during a visit to the campus in Manhattan and wasted no time committing and solidifying a spot.

The buzz is that three other Power Five programs had offered just before he left for the visit, or during.

Securing a running back for the 2022 season was a major need for the Kansas State coaches and was one of the priorities they set out to accomplish after spring ball finished.

Brian Anderson and company hoped to have found the answer in Frias, who joins a backfield of Deuce Vaughn, DJ Giddens and Devrin Weathers.

The Turlock, California native ran for 851 yards on 169 carries and 17 touchdowns in 2021 in 11 games for the Pirates. Frias comes to K-State with four years to play three. So that may eliminate the need to add another transfer in a year.

Stay tuned to KSO for what Frias' commitment means to the Wildcats and an evaluation of his film.