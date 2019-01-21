Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 16:23:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Manning calls Junior Day trip to Manhattan 'Something Special'

Tkjcwc5zbbwadlguaoem
2020 CB Dontae Manning of Raytown.
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State hosted a big visitor day on Monday, as the Wildcats entertained a group of elite local prospects in the 2020 class. One of those was Raytown cornerback Dontae Manning. The junior from ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}