Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 08:15:42 -0600') }} football Edit

K-State takes lead for Matlack after Monday visit

V7rcpo8vjcyd4eb193pg
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

The most recent in-state prospect in the Class of 2020 to be offered by Kansas State is Olathe East defensive end Nate Matlack. The Kansas City area pass-rusher has also accrued scholarship offers ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}