Kansas State’s Junior Day consisted of upwards of about 30 prospects on campus and many were from surrounding high school programs in both Kansas and Missouri. One of those programs happened to be Park Hill High in Kansas City.

The prestigious program has churned out quite a few highly-touted recruits over the years so maintaining those relationships and connections is always vital. Two years ago, defensive end Chester Graves signed with Ole Miss. In addition to that, Park Hill has a future nationally recruited player in defensive end Johnny Wilson in the class of 2020.

But for now, K-State is also intrigued by class of 2019 defensive end Ethan Smith. And his first taste of the Wildcat program was a positive one.

“It was great,” he said of the trip to Manhattan. “My parents and I loved it.”

Part of the Junior Day event included presentations by both the offensive and defensive coordinator, depending on what side of the ball you are being recruited for. There was also the presentation inside the Vanier Family Football Complex from head coach Bill Snyder.