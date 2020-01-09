K-State 2021 Recruiting Preview: Running Back
ON THE ROSTER: Harry Trotter (senior), Tyler Burns (senior), Jacardia Wright (freshman), Joe Ervin (freshman), Thomas Grayson (freshman), CJ Price (freshman), Deuce Vaughn (freshman) and Keyon Moze...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news