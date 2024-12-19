K-State add Purdue WR Jaron Tibbs through the transfer portal

Purdue wide receiver Jaron Tibbs committed to transfer to Kansas State, he announced on his social media account on Wednesday. Tibbs entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Advertisement

Tibbs spent two seasons with Purdue, playing 20 games. The 6-foot-3 Tibbs ends his time at Purdue with 30 catches for 347 yards and two touchdowns. Ranked as a three-star recruit in the transfer portal, most of Tibbs's production came this season, where he appeared in all 12 games for the Boilermakers. Tibbs finished the season with 305 yards and two touchdowns on 25 catches. His two scores came against Indiana State and Illinois. However, his best game might have come in Purdue's season finale, where Tibbs caught four passes for 73 yards, including a season-long 38-yard grab.

Tibbs was one of the best players from Indiana, earning a three-star ranking in the class of 2023. The Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral star chose the Boilermakers over offers from Iowa and top Group of 5 programs in the area, including Eastern Michigan, Ball State, and Miami (OH). In his final season of prep football, Tibbs posted 910 yards and 13 touchdowns on 61 catches. He also impressed on the basketball court, averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Now, Tibbs will look for a fresh start in Manhattan. The Wildcats need wide receiver reinforcements after Tre Spivey and Keagan Johnson entered the transfer portal and Jadon Jackson and Dante Cephas ran out of eligibility. As a result, Tibbs will have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot at receiver alongside Jayce Brown, who is expected to return to the program for his junior season.

Tibbs is the second transfer addition for K-State. Last week, the Wildcats added Oklahoma cornerback Jayden Rowe via the portal. The NCAA transfer portal is open until Dec. 28. However, players can commit to schools following that date.