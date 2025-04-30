K-State adds a pair of offensive lineman through transfer portal

JB Nelson (Photo by © Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Kansas State dipped into the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon, adding Penn State offensive lineman JB Nelson and Pittsburgh offensive lineman Terrence Enos Jr. The school announced both additions in a statement. Both players will have one season of eligibility left.

Nelson played in all 16 games last season, as the Nittany Lions made a deep run in the College Football Playoff. However, he was primarily a rotational offensive lineman, playing 227 snaps between left guard, left tackle, and right tackle, according to Pro Football Focus data. In 2023, Nelson started eight games, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors. Nelson only allowed one sack and eight pressures that season, holding his own against top-level talent. Nelson will likely play offensive guard for K-State -- his best reps came at left guard, where he played in 2023. Still, his versatility will be necessary for an offensive line that will continue to prioritize playing the best five players.

Enos started four games and played nine for Pitt last season, spending his time between left guard and both tackle spots. His best performance came against Syracuse, posting an impressive 70.7 PFF grade as the starting left tackle. According to PFF data, Enos allowed just two sacks and 12 hurries last season. In the bowl game against Toledo, he allowed no sacks and two pressures, an impressive figure considering he played over 100 snaps in the overtime thriller.