K-State adds DB transfer Cincere Mason

Just when we thought the picking from the transfer portal was over, Kansas State finds another in the secondary that appealed to them. The Wildcats have added Kennesaw State defensive back Cincere Mason.

He is expected to play safety for the defense that is directed by Joe Klanderman.

In his career at the FCS school, he played in 31 games and logged 29 starts. He was able to grab 83 tackles, 6 for loss, 5 interceptions, 15 pass break-ups, forced a fumble and recovered three fumbles.

Mason will have two years of eligibility remaining, technically, though he is a graduate transfer. He was in Manhattan over the weekend and worked out for the coaches.

The new addition comes on the heels of Reggie Stubblefield having paperwork-issues with his transcript and being forced to go a different direction.

Even without Stubblefield, K-State has shored up some of the holes in the secondary caused by attrition by adding Mason, Russ Yeast and Julius Brents.

They're also back at seven newcomers from the transfer portal - Mason, Yeast, Brents, Kade Warner, Timothy Horne, Eric Munoz and Daniel Imatorbhebhe.