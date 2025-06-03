K-State adds three commits after first official visit weekend

(Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

Offensive coordinator Matt Wells and tight ends coach Brian Lepak were all smiles over the weekend, as Kansas State landed three new commitments from their first official visit weekend. Texas offensive linemen Keegan Collins and Justin Morales, and athlete Tanner West committed to K-State following an official visit over the weekend, marking significant progress towards adding depth to K-State's offense. The Wildcats' 2026 recruiting class is headlined by the offensive side of the ball so far, with five of their seven commits expected to begin their college career on that side of the ball. Four of those players are offensive linemen, as the Wildcats will likely see additional attrition from that room next offseason. Here are a look at each of K-State's commitments over the weekend.

Advertisement

Keegan Collins

A two-sport athlete at Amarillo (Tx.) West Plains High School, Collins has stood out on the football field and track and field, participating in shot put and discus. A three-star prospect by Rivals.com, Collins held offers from multiple Big 12 schools, including Arizona and Oklahoma State. Later this summer, Collins was scheduled to visit Oklahoma State, but his commitment to K-State likely cancels that visit. Collins is a work in progress, but he's consistently grown over his high school career, and it's encouraging that his junior film was the best of his career. With his impressive frame and athleticism, Collins is an offensive tackle prospect worth taking a shot on, even if it will take a year or two of additional seasoning.

Justin Morales

Another offensive tackle prospect, Morales held 14 offers before his commitment, mostly from Big 12 and Big 10 programs, including Baylor and Wisconsin. At 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, Morales has a similar build to Collins and similarly projects as a project along the offensive line. Morales's most encouraging trait isn't something you can teach, though. Along with his filling frame, Morales has long arms that make him look closer to a basketball player on the field. That wingspan allows for easier transition to college and should give a solid base for Morales to continue to grow. The El Paso (Tx.) Franklin standout could play across the offensive line in college, but his build and wingspan are best suited for a tackle spot.

Tanner West

West is a typical under-the-radar commitment that K-State has thrived on previously. Currently unranked by Rivals.com, West mostly held offers from Group of 5 schools and was set to visit Tulsa and Rice later this summer.

However, that doesn't mean the Katy (Tx.) Jordan product doesn't have the potential to be an impactful player for K-State in the future. A dual-sport athlete early in high school, West checks plenty of boxes from an athleticism standpoint. Jordan lined West across the field, including at running back and multiple wide receiver alignments. He's likely a wide receiver at the next level, but the versatility indicates that he was typically the best athlete on the field. He needs to learn more nuance in his route running, but West's athleticism means he can immediately contribute on special teams. With roster caps likely coming, that ability will be necessary for players like West.