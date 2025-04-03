K-State assistant coach Ulric Maligi joining Texas's staff

(Photo by © Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images)

Kansas State men's basketball assistant coach Ulric Maligi is joining Sean Miller's staff at Texas, EMAWOnline can confirm. Maligi's role, while unclear, is expected to be similar to his K-State role.

Maligi joined Jerome Tang's staff in 2022 after two seasons on Chris Beard's staff with the Longhorns. He also coached under Beard at Texas Tech from 2019-21. Maligi has worked with K-State's defense since joining Tang's staff. The Wildcats allowed 69.6 points per game this season, and teams shot 31.5 percent from three-point range. Their defense ranked No. 36 nationally in KenPom's adjusted defense rating.

With Maligi on the staff, the Wildcats have made two postseason tournaments, including the NCAA Tournament in their first season. A No. 3 seed in the tournament, K-State advanced to the Elite 8, their best finish since 2018. The Wildcats had three NBA players on the roster, as Markquis Nowell, Keyontae Johnson, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin have all played in the NBA since leaving college. Maligi was particularly involved in the development of Nowell and Johnson.