{{ timeAgo('2019-01-13 06:00:00 -0600') }}

K-State's Klanderman meets with DB signee Wilson

Defensive back signee Logan Wilson meets with new assistant Joe Klanderman.
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
Recruiting Analyst

One of the busier assistants for Kansas State on the first day following the dead period was safeties coach Joe Klanderman. Of course, Klanderman was one of four coaches to follow head coach Chris ...

