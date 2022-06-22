K-State assistant Van Malone makes strong impression on 2024 cornerback

A handful of new 2024 offers have been made by Kansas State during the month of June, with most of them coming after a mega camp. One of those was to 2024 Georgia cornerback Daniel James.

James was offered on June 7 after his performance at the Kennesaw State mega camp.

"At first I was in a stage of shock and excitement after being offered by K-State," James said. "Shocked because I got the offer at a camp. I didn’t expect them to offer."

Cornerbacks coach Van Malone extended the scholarship to the rising junior.

"[Malone] said he was really impressed with how I played and moved at defensive back," James explained. "I had talked to him before the camp, so I knew he was watching me. He told me that he was going to offer me and it went from there."

The Kansas State assistant made a strong first impression on the Georgia corner.

"He looked like a coach that wasn’t all about football," James shared. "I knew he was a great coach by just how he talked to me before the camp. He is really a developmental coach, as he was giving me tips and pointers after reps at the camp."

"He gave tips on where to line up in certain situations," he added. "They were really just high football IQ tips."