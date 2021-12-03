K-State assistants Jason Ray and Courtney Messingham will not return

Kansas State sent out a press release on Thursday afternoon announcing the departures of assistant coaches Jason Ray and Courtney Messingham. They were relieved of their duties and will not return to Manhattan for another season.

Messingham was the team's offensive coordinator since Chris Klieman was hired before the 2019 regular season and coached the tight ends and fullbacks for two seasons and the receivers for one.

Ray coached the wide receivers for two seasons and the tight ends and fullbacks for one.

“We appreciate the efforts of Courtney and Jason during their time in Manhattan and wish them well in the future,” Klieman said. “These were very difficult decisions to make as both are great coaches and friends – Jason since our time at North Dakota State, and Courtney, who I have known since we were young. However, I feel like this is in the best interest of our program moving forward.”

Collin Klein will serve as the Wildcats' interim offensive coordinator for the bowl game.

