Four Kansas State assistants met with the media on Wednesday in Manhattan. Watch full videos of each assistant, plus a quote of note from each Wildcat staff member.

Kansas State offensive line coach Conor Riley

Quote of Note: "It would be a combination of six guys. You'd have a combination of Kaitori (Leveston), Cooper Beebe, Ben Adler, Noah Johnson, Christian Duffie and obviously Josh Rivas." -Riley on his No. 2 offensive line

Kansas State running backs coach Brian Anderson

Quote of Note: "I feel good so far. (James Gilbert and Jordon Brown) have done a good job so far this week of practice, hopefully we'll have another good day today and see how it goes. (Joe Ervin) has practiced. He practiced full time yesterday, and he did a really good job, so we're looking forward to seeing his progression the rest of the week and see what happens on Saturday." -Anderson on the health of RBs Gilbert, Brown and Ervin

Kansas State cornerbacks coach Van Malone

Quote of Note: "It sounds like you've been talking to my players. That's what they would like. A touchdown is a touchdown. An explosive play... I don't care if they dig a hole and tunnel under the bridge to get there, it's a touchdown. I think there's a level of responsibility that goes into (the Texas flea-flicker touchdown pass) the play, and my guys accept it, accept their grading. They may not accept it happily, but that's a part of it. Offenses will attack you in that way. We are aggressive in the secondary at times. You have to be aggressive, but you also have to be disciplined... There are certain plays you are hit by and you are burned by them, they're burned into your memory..." -Malone on the Texas flea flicker touchdown pass

Kansas State defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo

Quote of Note: "He's earned his way. He's playing a lot more because he's making a lot of plays. I've told our players, they know this, at the end of the day it's about production. If you're a productive player, you get to play more. And, frankly, I wish I had played him more this last game, and he will moving forward, I promise you that, because he's doing a nice job for us." -Tuiasosopo on defensive tackle Drew Wiley