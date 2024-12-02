K-State backup QB Ta'Quan Roberson enters the transfer portal

Ta'Quan Roberson (5) played one season with K-State (Photo by © Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images)

Kansas State will need a new backup quarterback next season. Senior Ta'Quan Roberson entered the transfer portal on Monday after one season with the Wildcats. Roberson originally joined K-State after two seasons with UConn, where he briefly served as the starting quarterback.

Roberson spent most of the season battling with Jacob Knuth for K-State's backup quarterback position. However, it was often Roberson who came off the bench when the Wildcats needed a backup quarterback. Roberson is most known for his cameo in the Wildcats' win over Colorado, where he replaced an injured Avery Johnson for one drive. He completed two of three pass attempts for 14 yards on that drive, helping the Wildcats score a crucial touchdown. Roberson also threw the final pass in K-State's loss to Iowa State after Roberson left the game with an injury.

Following his brief appearance against Colorado, coaches and players praised Roberson for his maturity. Head coach Chris Klieman even awarded Roberson with one of the team's player of the game hammers for his performance. "It might have surprised some people, but everybody in this facility knows what he's capable of, and we have full confidence in him," Johnson said after the game. "Just really grateful to have a guy like that that pushes me every week."

Roberson will have one season of eligibility remaining in the transfer portal. The New Jersey native was a four-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, where he originally signed with Penn State.

What it means for K-State?