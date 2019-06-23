Kansas State has already added one commit in the Class of 2020 in the form of Indianapolis point guard Nijel Pack, and the Wildcats are certainly continuing a hunt for more talent to join Pack. In doing so, the Wildcats turned their attention to a familiar place when they offered 2020 seven-footer Davion Bradford of St. Louis.



St. Louis has been a trendy territory for the K-State program with the help of Associate Head Coach Chris Lowery and others. Class of 2020 targets in the area - Luke Kasubke and Ryan Kalkbrenner - both hold offers from the Wildcats, as well. Throw in the fact current Cats Xavier Sneed, Shaun Neal-Williams and Levi Stockard all come hail from St. Louis too, and a pipeline emerges. “I talk to Coach Chris Lowery the most, and he basically tells me that K-state is trying to keep the Saint Louis to KSU thing going and that they are prepared to make me a pro.” Bradford said. “They want me to help them get another Big 12 trophy.”

Bradford is familiar with the St. Louis products currently holding things down in Bramlage Coliseum. “I used to play with Xavier Sneed, so I always knew him, and we still cool” Bradford said. “I played for the Saint Louis Eagles younger team when Shaun Williams was playing 17s, and me and Shaun are friends. I actually just talked to him a couple of days ago about K-State” he added.“ And, I used to workout with Levi when I was in 8th and 9th grade while he was in High School at Vashon.”