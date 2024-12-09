K-State CB Jacob Parrish declares for the NFL Draft

(Photo by Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Monday, he announced on his personal Instagram account.

"To my coaches and teammates -- thank you for everything you have done for me. I wouldn't be in the position I am in right now if it wasn't for you guys," his statement read. "To K-State Nation - I appreciate the support and love you guys have shown me ever since I stepped on campus. "With that being said, I have decided to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft."

Parrish has been a starter for Kansas State over the last two seasons, starting 24 games for the Wildcats. Over his three-year career with the Wildcats, Parrish has played in 28 games, recording 102 total tackles (83 solo), five interceptions, and 23 passes defended. In 2023, Parrish was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention by coaches after finishing with four interceptions and a team-high 13 passes defended. Parrish tied for fourth in the Big 12 in interceptions that season and was ranked 19th nationally. This season, Parrish played 682 snaps across 12 games. According to Pro Football Focus data, opposing quarterbacks targeted Parrish 76 times, allowing 42 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Parrish allowed a 72.1 NFL quarterback rating when targeted. Parrish had one more season of eligibility remaining but chose to forgo it to pursue the NFL. The 5-foot-10 cornerback is considered one of the better nickel cornerback prospects in the NFL Draft and could hear his name called on Day 2 (rounds 2 and 3) of April's Draft.

What it means for Kansas State

Kansas State's cornerback room has already taken a hit this offseason, as reserve cornerback Jordan Dunbar announced that he was entering the transfer portal after one season with the Wildcats. With starting cornerback Keenan Garber having no more eligibility, two potential contributors were gone before the news of Parrish's departure. The Wildcats added a few cornerbacks in their 2025 recruiting class, but it's unclear if they will be ready to contribute as true freshmen. Defensive back signees Logan Bartley and Noah King will enroll early, but both will likely begin their college careers as safeties in Joe Klanderman's defense. Regarding in-house options, true freshman Zashon Rich played 73 snaps on defense, including an extended amount against Colorado. According to Pro Football Focus, Rich allowed four receptions on six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats will likely look to the transfer portal for additional cornerback help this offseason. The portal officially opened on Monday and will remain open through Dec. 28.