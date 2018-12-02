Who? Major Applewhite

Current Position: Head Coach - Houston

This Year: 8-4

Why? This is a name your remember, right? K-State fans know Major Applewhite as the unfortunate Texas quarterback beat up by elite K-State defenses in 1998 and 1999, but he's much more than that. For one, he was a great quarterback for the Longhorns when he wasn't playing the Wildcats. Second, he's doing a solid job at Houston. Yes, Tom Herman left behind plenty of talent, but Applewhite has things rolling in his second year running the program. He's a guy that checks a lot of boxes: Young, successful head coach, Big 12/Texas ties, etc. There's a lot to like.

Why Not: As mentioned above, Applewhite did take over a Houston program in great, great shape, and his first season (7-5) wasn't really in line what what had been produced before him. There are no ties to K-State in particular, and he certainly feels like somebody 100 percent rooted in the state of Texas. That doesn't mean he can't or won't be a candidate, but how interested would the two parties be in each other?