K-State commit Tobi Osunsanmi recaps Wednesday visit

Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation .

Kansas State hosted a team picnic and barbecue on Wednesday where they hosted a handful of prospects. A few were current 2022 commits and others were 2022 and 2023 uncommitted targets.

One of the commits on hand was Tobi Osunsanmi, their linebacker addition from Wichita East High School.

Osunsanmi committed to the Wildcats on June 20 during an unofficial visit. It was soon after competing at a camp for K-State.

Wednesday was his third time in Manhattan since the beginning of June.

"[The visit] was very nice since my dad hasn’t seen the place," Osunsanmi explained. "They gave him a tour. Then we got some words from coaches, ate food and had some fun."

Taylor Braet has played a huge role in reeling in Osunsanmi and Wednesday was no exception. He's always played a significant step in the Wichita area since he attended high school in the city.

""At first I was with Taylor Braet since he showed us around," Osunsanmi said. "Then all the coaches came together with all of us."